PM meets hearing impaired Nida Khan after her successful surgery

ISLAMABAD, Apr 18 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif met Nida Khan, a born deaf and dumb child girl, after her successful surgery, here at the PM House on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister was immensely pleased to receive the treated child who will be able to listen and speak.

He was briefed that Nida Khan will be fully rehabilitated with the assistance of speech therapist within a period of 1 to 2 years.

The Prime Minister was further briefed that since Nida Khan was an intelligent child therefore her recovery was quite speedy.

During the handing over ceremony of School Buses to Islamabad schools on January 11, 2017, the Prime Minister met special child

Nida Khan who used sign language to thank him for providing school

buses to the students of Islamabad schools.

After the event, the Prime Minister enquired about the disability and medical reasons that barred the six and a half years old Nida Khan’s speech.

The Prime Minister was told that the child was born with the profound disability to either speak or listen.

The Prime Minister directed for setting up a public sector’s Cochlear Implant Centre for treatment of hearing impaired children.

Under the directions of the Prime Minister, Executive Director of Capital Hospital constituted a Special Medical Board in February 2017.

Expenses incurred on such treatments are to be borne from the

Prime Minister’s Fund as the board is mandated for receiving cases

from the poor families who cannot afford the costly treatment from

their own resources.

The Capital Hospital and Special Education Centre work in collaboration on this initiative and are duly represented in the special board.

The hospital executes the surgical part and implanting the device while the services of audiologist and speech therapist are carried out by the Special Education Centre.

Nida Khan underwent a surgery on February 22, 2017 for embedding a Cochlear Implant (CIs); a surgically implanted electronic device that provides a sense of sound to a person who is profoundly deaf.

The parents of Nida Khan who basically belong to District Mardan, KPK, and were present during the visit, were profoundly grateful to the Prime Minister for treatment of their child.