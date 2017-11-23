PM meets Ghalib Khan; discusses FATA reforms

ISLAMABAD, Nov 23 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Thursday met Minister of State for States and Frontiers Ghalib Khan and MNA Haji Shah Gull Afridi and discussed FATA Reforms and issues related to development in the area.

During the meeting here at the PM Office, the minister of state and the MNA invited the premier to visit the area, a statement from the PM Media Office said.