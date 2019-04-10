ISLAMABAD, April 10 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday met the families of the victims of shooting incident took place in Sahiwal in January last and distributed compensation cheques among them.

Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar was also present during the meeting took place in Lahore, a PM Office statement said.

Expressing sympathies with the bereaved families, the prime minister said the loss of life could in no way be compensated however the government shared the pain of the victim families.