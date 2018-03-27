PM meets CJP

ISLAMABAD, Mar 27 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Tuesday visited the Supreme Court and called on Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar.

The meeting was arranged on the request of the prime minister, received through the Attorney General for Pakistan, said a Supreme Court press release.

The meeting was held in a cordial atmosphere in the chamber of the Chief Justice of Pakistan at 7:00 pm.

The prime minister showed keen interest in providing all possible assistance in revamping the judicial system of Pakistan as visualized by the chief justice.

The prime minister assured the chief justice that the government would provide all resources to judiciary in order to enable it to provide easy, speedy and inexpensive justice to the masses.

Prime Minister Abbasi also highlighted the difficulties of the Federal Board of Revenue and the Tax Department on account of pendency of litigation involving revenue in different courts.

The chief justice assured the prime minister that he would look into the matter and such litigation shall be fast tracked.

The prime minister pledged full support for public interest litigation initiatives undertaken by the chief justice.

He assured that all steps would be taken to materialize the vision of the chief justice with respect to free education, public health, improvements in government hospitals and provision of quality and affordable health services, revamping the medical education specially in private medical colleges, provision of clean drinking water, better sanitation and protection of environment etc.

The prime minister also informed the chief justice that the Council of Common Interest had approved the water policy which would help in fruition of chief justice’s efforts in that direction.

The chief justice assured the prime minister that the judiciary would continue to perform its constitutional duties independently, fairly, transparently, without fear or favour and strictly in accordance with law.