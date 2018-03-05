PM meets CEOs, editors of Nepal’s mainstream media

KATHMANDU , Mar 05 (APP):A delegation of CEOs and editors from Nepal’s leading national dailies and television channels called on Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi here on Monday.

The editors showed keen interest in learning about progress on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) since Nepal had also joined One Belt-One Road (OBOR) project in 2016.

The Prime Minister said participation of Nepal in OBOR would usher in a new era of prosperity for the country.

Abbasi shared with editors the success of Pakistan in war against terrorism and apprised them that peace had been restored in all cities including Karachi that suffered law and order situation in the past.

He also mentioned the country’s high economic growth rate and the construction of 17,00 kilometre network of roads and motorways across the country.

He stressed that progress was the result of political stability and democracy.

The media representatives shared the state of media in Nepal, which they said had undergone a massive change with transition of democracy in the country.

He said the media of Pakistan was quite dynamic and vibrant as democratic norms in the country ensured its independence.

The media chiefs represented the ABC News Nepal, Janata Television, Gorkha Express and Nayapatrika National Daily.