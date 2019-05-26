ISLAMABAD, May 26 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday met a delegation of the business community to get their feedback on the country’s economic condition and government’s policies.

The delegation comprised the renowned businessmen and representatives of pharmaceutical, textile, automobiles, footwear and other industries.

Advisor to PM on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Finance Advisor Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Governor State Bank, Chairman Federal Board of Revenue and senior officials also attended the meeting.

The prime minister’s interaction with the business community was in continuation of his regular feature to get their input on government’s policies and prevailing economic situation.

During the interaction, the prime minister said the government wanted to build a strong partnership with the business sector to enable it play a major role in country’s economic progress.

He said the government was specially focusing the construction of special economic zones to provide the business community a conducive environment and all required facilities.

The delegation put forward their suggestions for uplift of various economic sectors.