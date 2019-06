ISLAMABAD, Jun 01 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan met President of Bosnia Sefik Dzaferovic in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, early Saturday and discussed issues of mutual interest.

The two leaders, who held meeting on the sidelines of 14th summit of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), exchanged views on bilateral and regional issues.

Both leaders stressed close collaboration among the Muslim states to effectively address their common challenges.