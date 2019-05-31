ISLAMABAD, May 31 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday held a bilateral meeting with President of
Afghanistan Dr. Ashraf Ghani wherein the two sides exchanged views on
bilateral relations and Afghan peace and reconciliation process.
The meeting was held on the sidelines of the 14th Islamic Summit being
held in Makkah-Al-Makarramah, a PM Office statement said.
The prime minister re-affirmed Pakistan’s commitment to a peaceful and
stable Afghanistan.
He also underlined Pakistan’s firm support for an Afghan-led and
Afghan-owned peace process for political solution in Afghanistan.
The forthcoming visit of President Ashraf Ghani to Pakistan would provide
an opportunity to further focus on political, security, economic and
people-to-people aspects of Pakistan-Afghanistan relations.
ISLAMABAD, May 31 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday held a bilateral meeting with President of