ISLAMABAD, May 31 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday held a bilateral meeting with President of

Afghanistan Dr. Ashraf Ghani wherein the two sides exchanged views on

bilateral relations and Afghan peace and reconciliation process.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the 14th Islamic Summit being

held in Makkah-Al-Makarramah, a PM Office statement said.

The prime minister re-affirmed Pakistan’s commitment to a peaceful and

stable Afghanistan.

He also underlined Pakistan’s firm support for an Afghan-led and

Afghan-owned peace process for political solution in Afghanistan.

The forthcoming visit of President Ashraf Ghani to Pakistan would provide

an opportunity to further focus on political, security, economic and

people-to-people aspects of Pakistan-Afghanistan relations.