PM, Maulana Fazl ur Rehman discuss political situation

ISLAMABAD, Mar 2 (APP):Chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) Maulana Fazl ur Rehman called on Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi here on Friday.
The meeting held here at the Prime Minister’s chamber at Parliament House discussed overall political situation in the country, a PM office statement said issued here.
