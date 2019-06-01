ISLAMABAD, Jun 1 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has appreciated the visionary approach of Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was making all-out efforts to break the status quo and provide maximum relief to the masses.

She said a great leader always tried to adopt strategies to cope with the economic challenges and create opportunities for the people to better their living standard and Imran Khan had all such qualities to steer the country out of the crises.