PM makes brief stopover in Romania

BUCHARIST (Romania), Dec 22 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Thursday made a brief stopover in the Romanian capital en route to Islamabad after concluding three-day official visit to the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Romania’s Deputy Prime Minister Costin Borc received the Prime Minister at the airport.

Begum Kalsoom Nawaz and PM’s Special Assistant on Foreign Affairs Tariq Fatemi also accompanied him.

The stopover was made for refuelling of the plane.