PM leaves for Saudi Arabia to attend US-Arab-Islamic Summit

ISLAMABAD, May 21 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif left here

Sunday on a three-day visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to participate in the first trilateral US-Arab-Islamic Summit, being held at Riyadh.

The Prime Minister, who is participating in the Summit at the invitation

of King Salman bin Abdul Aziz, is accompanied by his Advisor on Foreign Affairs Sartaj

Aziz and First Lady Begum Kulsoom Nawaz.

In addition to King Salman and US President Donald J. Trump, 55 Heads

of State and Government from the Muslim world have been invited to participate in the

Summit.

The Summit in Riyadh will provide an opportunity for the participating

countries to discuss how to overcome the menace of terrorism and extremism across the

world. The Summit is expected to delink ‘terrorism’ from any particular religion, culture,

civilization or region.

In his address at the Summit, Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif will

focus on Islam’s message of peace, tolerance and unity. He will highlight the great sacrifices

and major successes achieved by Pakistan in defeating the scourge of terrorism and

extremism in the region.

The Prime Minister will also join the world leaders to attend the inauguration ceremony of the World Centre against Extremism, an important counter-radicalization initiative by Saudi Arabia.