PM leaves for Pakistan

ASTANA , Kazakhstan June 10 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Saturday left for Pakistan after concluding his two-day official visit.

The prime minister, during his stay in Astana, participated in 17th meeting of the Heads of State Council of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

Pakistan became a full member of the SCO. Pakistan has been an Observer with SCO since 2005 and applied for full membership of the organization in 2010.

On the sidelines of the SCO Summit, The Prime Minister held bilateral meetings with the Presidents of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan and Russia.

He exchanged views with these leaders on matters of mutual interest and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations with these entities and to promote stability and prosperity in the region. The UN Secretary General also called on the Prime Minister.

The prime minister along with other participating SCO Heads of States also attended the inaugural ceremony of the Expo 2017.

Advisor to PM on foreign affairs Sartaj Aziz, minister for commerce Khurram Dastgir and minister of state for petroleum Jam Kamal accompanied the prime minister.