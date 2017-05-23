PM leaves for home from Saudi Arabia

MADINA, May 23 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif left here for Pakistan Tuesday at the conclusion of his three-day visit to Saudi Arabia.

He was seen off at the King Abdulaziz airbase by Governor Madina Prince Faisal Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz and senior Saudi and Pakistan Consulate officials.

The Prime Minister while talking to Governor Madina said relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia were time-tested and have grown with passage of time. He said Pakistan values its ties with Saudi Arabia and wishes to take it to new heights.

A statement from the PM House quoted the Governor as saying “we highly regard the friendship with Pakistan. It is a brotherly country with religious background.”

Governor Madina lauded the role of Pakistan in the fight against terrorism.

The Prime Minister during his three days visit attended the first ever Arab Islamic American Summit hosted by the Saudi Kingdom in Riyadh on Sunday. He also interacted with the US President Donald Trump and Saudi King Salman Bin Abdulaziz.

The Prime Minister had arrived in Madina Munawarah on Monday to pay his respects at Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH). The Prime Minister offered prayers at Masjid-e-Nabvi and Nawafil at Riadh-ul-Jannah.