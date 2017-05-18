PM leaves for home at conclusion of visit to China, Hong Kong

HONG KONG, May 18 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz

Sharif left for home Thursday at the conclusion of his visit

to China and Hong Kong, where he participated in the One Belt,

One Road forum.

The Prime Minister also met Chinese President Xi Jinping

and Premier Li Keqiang and a number of agreements and MoUs

related to CPEC projects were inked. He also held bilateral

meetings on sidelines with several other Heads of State and

Government. The China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is the

flagship programme of OBOR.

The Prime Minister’s entourage, in the first leg of his

visit to China, included four chief ministers including

Shahbaz Sharif (Punjab), Pervaiz Khattak (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa),

Nawab Sanaullah Zehri (Balochistan) and Murad Ali Shah

(Sindh).

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Railways Minister Saad

Rafique, Minister for Planning Dr Ahsan Iqbal, Commerce

Minister Khurram Dastagir, State Minister for Information

Technology Anousha Rehman and PM’s Adviser on Foreign

Affairs Sartaj Aziz also accompanied the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister also visited Hangzhou and Hong

Kong where he interacted with business leaders and addressed

a Business Forum.