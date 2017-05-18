PM leaves for home at conclusion of visit to China, Hong Kong

HONG KONG, May 18 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz
Sharif left for home Thursday at the conclusion of his visit
to China and Hong Kong, where he participated in the One Belt,
One Road forum.
The Prime Minister also met Chinese President Xi Jinping
and Premier Li Keqiang and a number of agreements and MoUs
related to CPEC projects were inked. He also held bilateral
meetings on sidelines with several other Heads of State and
Government. The China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is the
flagship programme of OBOR.
The Prime Minister’s entourage, in the first leg of his
visit to China, included four chief ministers including
Shahbaz Sharif (Punjab), Pervaiz Khattak (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa),
Nawab Sanaullah Zehri (Balochistan) and Murad Ali Shah
(Sindh).
Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Railways Minister Saad
Rafique, Minister for Planning Dr Ahsan Iqbal, Commerce
Minister Khurram Dastagir, State Minister for Information
Technology Anousha Rehman and PM’s Adviser on Foreign
Affairs Sartaj Aziz also accompanied the Prime Minister.
The Prime Minister also visited Hangzhou and Hong
Kong where he interacted with business leaders and addressed
a Business Forum.