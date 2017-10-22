PM leaves for home after Turkey visit

ISTANBUL, Oct 22 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi left here Sunday for home at the conclusion of his four-day visit to Turkey.
The Prime Minister, who led Pakistan’s delegation at the 9th D-8 Summit hosted by Turkey in this historic city, was seen of the Ataturk lnternational airport by senior Turkish officials.
Besides attending the D-8 Summit, Prime Minister Abbasi held bilateral meetings with the Turkish Prime Minister and the Presidents of Guinea and Nigeria.
