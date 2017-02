PM leaves for home after three-day Turkey visit

ANKARA Feb 24 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz

Sharif on Friday left here for home after concluding his

three-day official visit.

Turkish Minister for Youth Ahmad Akif Cagatay Kilic saw

off the Prime Minister at the Esenboga Airport. Ambassador of

Pakistan to Turkey Sohail Mahmood was also present.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by Begum Kalsoom

Nawaz, Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources Shahid

Khaqan Abbasi, Minister for Commerce Khurram Dastagir and PM’s

Special Assistant on Foreign Affairs Tariq Fatemi.