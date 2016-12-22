PM leaves for home after three-day official visit to Sarajevo

SARAJEVO (Bosnia), Dec 22 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Thursday left here for home after concluding his three-day official visit to the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

A farewell guard of honour ceremony was held here at the Sarajevo International Airport.

The Prime Minister during the stay in Sarajevo, met the leadership and parliamentarians and discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral ties.

During the visit the Prime Minister also addressed a Business Forum besides interacting with the Raees-ul-Ulema.