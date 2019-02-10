PM arrives Dubai, warmly received by Abu Dhabi Crown Prince

DUBAI, (UAE) Feb 10 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on the invitation of Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, Sunday arrived here on a day-long visit where he would participate in 7th edition of the World Government Summit (WGS).

Upon his arrival at the Royal Airwing Dubai, UAE, the Prime Minister was warmly received by Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as a special gesture.