PM leaves for Davos to attend World Economic Forum

ISLAMABAD, Jan 16 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif

on Monday left here for Switzerland to participate in the World

Economic Forum (WEF)’s Annual Meeting being held at Davos from

January 17-20.

The Prime Minister is undertaking the visit on the invitation of WEF’s Executive Chairman, Professor Klaus Schwab.

Special Assistant to PM on Foreign Affairs Tariq Fatemi and other senior officials accompanied the Prime Minister.

On the sidelines of WEF, the Prime Minister will hold meetings with a number of heads of states and governments, as well as with business leaders.

Among others, he will meet the new Secretary General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres, as well as the Swiss President Doris Leuthard.

At WEF, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will address a group of about 60 top business leaders on “Investing in Pakistan: The New Reality”.

At the roundtable meeting, the Prime Minister will share with a select group of business leaders, the significant economic changes taking place in Pakistan and the immense investment and trade opportunities opening up in the country.

Over 3,200 heads of states and government, public figures, top business leaders, academics and media leaders will participate in the WEF Annual Meeting 2017.

The theme for the 2017 WEF Annual Meeting is “Responsive and Responsible Leadership”.

The World Economic Forum annual meeting provides an unparalleled platform to discuss wide ranging economic and political issues.

Participants at WEF 2017 will reflect on the key challenges of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, strengthening global collaboration, and revitalizing the global economy.

The prime minister will reflect upon these challenges in his interaction at Davos.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s participation in WEF’s Annual Meeting 2017 would help project Pakistan as a prime destination for business, investment and trade, according to the Foreign Office.