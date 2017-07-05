PM lays wreath at the Tajikistan’s Friendship monument

DUSHANBE (Tajikistan), July 5 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz

Sharif Wednesday visited the Dusti Square (Square of Friendship) here and laid a floral wreath at the monument of founder of the Tajikistan.

The Square houses a monument of Ismoil Somoni, who was the Emir of the Sasanids dynasty, the founder of the state in Central Asia. Ismoil is known in history as a competent general and a strong ruler.

The monument was established in in 1999 in honor of 1100th anniversary of the state of the Samanids.