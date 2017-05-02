PM lays foundation of 1.5 km Layyah-Taunsa Bridge

LAYYAH, May 2 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday laid foundation stone of 1.55 km bridge costing Rs 7 billion here on the River Indus that would reduce distance between Layyah and Taunsa by over 150 kilometres.

Prime Minister unveiled the plaque of the project before addressing a mammoth public gathering.

The existing 180 km distance between Layyah and Taunsa will be reduced to only 24 km on completion of the bridge. It will take the people of Layyah only 30 minutes to reach Indus Highway.

Members of the National Assembly Sardar Amjad Farooq Khan Khosa, Sahabzada Faiz-ul-Hassan and Saqlain Bukhari had voiced the demand of the people regarding the bridge.

Punjab Governor Malik Muhammad Rafiq Rajwana, provincial ministers, MNAs and MPAs were present.