PESHAWAR, Feb 15 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan here Friday launched gigantic ‘Sehat Insaf Cards (SIC)’
program to provide free treatment facilities to patients of merged tribal
districts of erstwhile Fata in any top paneled Govt and private hospitals of
the country.
The Prime Minister distributed Sehat Insaf Cards (SIC) among poor
tribesmen including widows, orphans, persons with disabilities and senior
citizens during a special ceremony here at Governor House.
PM launches Sehat Insaf Cards to provide free treatment to tribal patients
