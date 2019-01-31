PM launches Pakistan Banao Certificate to attract investment from expatriates

ISLAMABAD, Jan 31 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday launched Pakistan Banao Certificate to attract investment from Overseas Pakistanis and help strengthen the country’s economy.

Under the dollar-based financial instrument, the first of its kind floated by the present government, the expatriate Pakistanis have been offered 6.25% to 6.75% rate of return per annum on a minimum investment of US $5,000 and multiples for a period of three and five years, respectively.

The prime minister while addressing the launching ceremony of the financial instrument, urged the Pakistani expatriates to fully support the initiative by purchasing the bonds to steer the country out of economic crisis along with earning the profit.