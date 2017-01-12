PM launches National Health Programme in Narowal

NAROWAL, Jan 12 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif

Wednesday launched the PM’s revolutionary National Health Programme in Narowal aimed at catering to the health care needs of people earning less than Rs 200 a day.

The programme in Punjab has been launched in four districts and would benefit 134,000 families in Narowal alone. Health care cards would be provided to the families through a transparent computerised system.

Under the program the deserving people, suffering from seven major diseases, would be provided medical treatment upto the cost of Rs 300,000.

The patients would be able to get additional medical care of Rs 300,000 in case the total cost exceeds the initial payment.

The programme was launched in Rahim Yar Khan and has been expanded to Narowal, Khanewal and Sargodha, benefitting 3.5 million patients.