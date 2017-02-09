PM launches Green Pakistan campaign to plant 100 million trees

ISLAMABAD, Feb 9 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif
Thursday inaugurated the National Green Day aimed at planting
100 million trees all over the country.
Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif planted a sapling here at
the Prime Minister Office; launching the campaign that was initiated
simultaneously in all the provinces.
In his brief remarks the prime minister said his government
was committed to make the country green, with extensive plantation.
He said the campaign was vital to protect the environment and
counter the negative impact of the climate change.
He said extensive cutting of trees has led to deforestation
and effective measures were needed to reverse the change.
Prime Minister Sharif said the federal government would
provide a fund of Rs 3.5 billion, while a matching grant would come
from all the provinces and regions. He said Rs 500 million would be
spent on tree plantation in the Islamabad Capital Region.
He said the extensive tree plantation would be carried out on
Feb 9 every year under the Prime Minister’s Green Pakistan Programme.
A group of 20 special children accompanied the Prime Minister
on the occasion. Minister for Water and Power Khawaja Asif, Minister
for Climate Change Zahid Hamid were also present on the occasion.
Over 100 events have been arranged throughout Pakistan, while
Chief Minister’s of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, Punjab,
Balochistan, Sindh and Azad Jammu and Kashmir would also inaugurate
the scheme the same day in their respective provinces.
