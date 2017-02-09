PM launches Green Pakistan campaign to plant 100 million trees

ISLAMABAD, Feb 9 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif

Thursday inaugurated the National Green Day aimed at planting

100 million trees all over the country.

Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif planted a sapling here at

the Prime Minister Office; launching the campaign that was initiated

simultaneously in all the provinces.

In his brief remarks the prime minister said his government

was committed to make the country green, with extensive plantation.

He said the campaign was vital to protect the environment and

counter the negative impact of the climate change.

He said extensive cutting of trees has led to deforestation

and effective measures were needed to reverse the change.

Prime Minister Sharif said the federal government would

provide a fund of Rs 3.5 billion, while a matching grant would come

from all the provinces and regions. He said Rs 500 million would be

spent on tree plantation in the Islamabad Capital Region.

He said the extensive tree plantation would be carried out on

Feb 9 every year under the Prime Minister’s Green Pakistan Programme.

A group of 20 special children accompanied the Prime Minister

on the occasion. Minister for Water and Power Khawaja Asif, Minister

for Climate Change Zahid Hamid were also present on the occasion.

Over 100 events have been arranged throughout Pakistan, while

Chief Minister’s of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, Punjab,

Balochistan, Sindh and Azad Jammu and Kashmir would also inaugurate

the scheme the same day in their respective provinces.