PM launches commemorative stamp in honour of Maulana Mufti Mahmood

ISLAMABAD, Oct 13 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Friday launched a commemorative postage stamp in recognition of the great services of late Maulana Mufti Mahmood for the religion and politics in the country.

Addressing an event here at the PM Office, the Prime Minister mentioned his contributions to Pakistan and the religion Islam and said the life of the late Maulana was of a struggle. He stood for principles and gave a new direction to the politics by bringing in decency and tolerance.

The Prime Minister said the launch of the postage stamp today was a recognition of the services of the late Maulana officially and pointed that it was important that all such towering personalities who have served the nation were acknowledged. He said all similar personalities who rendered valuable services for the country also need to given due recognition.

The Prime Minister said his valuable contributions for the 1973 Constitution, democracy and the country would long be remembered. He said his role in the movement of 1977 for Khatam-e-Nabawwat (PBUH) was laudable.

Prime Minister Abbasi said his contributions in the field of religion were highly appreciable and said today his son Maulana Fazalur Rehman was carrying forward his legacy of creating consensus and avoiding the divide.

He said the country cannot progress without democracy. He said parliamentary form of governance does have its ills, but these need to be rectified with time. He said the politicians in Pakistan have learnt a lot from the style of politics of these great leaders and hoped the coming generations too would continue to benefit.

The event was attended by Minister for Postal Services Maulana Amir Zaman, Maulana Ghafoor Haidri, Akram Durrani and senior officials of the Pakistan Post.

Maulana Fazalur Rehman lauded the launch of the postage stamp in honour of Maulana Mufti Mahmood and highlighted his role for Islam. He said Maulana Mufti Mahmood was a renowned religious scholar and one of the founding members of the Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam. He was appreciative of the government and the Postal Services for honouring Maulana Mufti Mahmood.

Late Mufti Mahmood participated in the elections for the National Assembly in 1962 and won a landslide victory in Dera Ismail Khan constituency in the 1970 General Election. He served as Chief Minister of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and introduced several reforms:; including Urdu as official language in Government offices, ban on interest in financial transactions and Friday as the official holiday in his province.