PM to launch work on two mega projects in DG Khan today

ISLAMABAD, Mar 31 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi would launch work on two mega projects in Dera Ghazi Khan Saturday including the construction of Northern Bypass and widening of Rakhi Gajj Bewata Section 1.

The Northern Bypass would divert the heavy traffic currently passing through the heart of the city and would help reduce the travel time and ratio of accidents, according to the PM Office statement.

Around 2.5 million people would benefit from the project with an average daily traffic count of around 5,000 vehicles. The bypass would be 18 kilometers long and would take as many months to complete. The projects would comprise five bridges and a flyover at railway crossing.

DG Khan bypass is a long standing demand of the area and would immensely help in regulating the traffic flow of the city.

DG Khan is strategically situated at confluence point of all the four provinces. Two major national highways N-55, Indus Highway and N-70 (Multan-Qilla Saifullah) as well as four provincial highways pass through the city, creating enormous burden on city roads.

Rakhi Gajj-Bewata section is extremely important as it connects Punjab with Balochistan as the shortest route.

The entire commercial traffic originating from Balochistan travels through N-70 to reach various destinations in Punjab.

The widening and improvement of this road would help in quick movement of people and agriculture products between the two provinces.