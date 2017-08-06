PM lauds Senate role to guard federation’s rights

ISLAMABAD, Aug 6 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan

Abbasi Sunday said that Senate was an integral part of the

Parliament of Pakistan and its role in legislative framework

of the country by effectively guarding the rights of the

federating units was highly praiseworthy.

In his message to the nation on the 45th Foundation Day

of the Senate of Pakistan being observed on the day, the prime

minister extended his heartiest felicitations to the people of

Pakistan.

He said Pakistan being a federal state would flourish

more when federating units had better representation at the

federal level.

Premier Abbasi said the representation was well achieved

in the House of Federation where all units had equal

representation in terms of number and hence had more

protection of their interests and rights.

“The Senate of Pakistan, I am hopeful, will continue to

play its due role to protect and preserve the rights of the

federating units according to the true spirit of the

federation,” the prime minister added.