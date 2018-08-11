PM lauds minorities’ role for country’s socio-economic development

ISLAMABAD, Aug 10 (APP):Prime Minister Justice (Retd) Nasir-ul-Mulk while lauding the huge contributions made by minorities for the country’s socio-economic development, said the government has taken considerable steps to protect their rights and ensure their religious and cultural independence.

In his message to the nation on Minorities Day being observed on Saturday (August 11), the prime minister said, on the day “we reaffirm our commitment to the ideals of Quaid-e-Azam to continue striving for the protection of the rights of followers of all faiths and bringing them into the mainstream of national life.”

He said in this day we reiterate our pledge to honour the commitment made by our great leaders of according equal treatment to all our citizens irrespective of their religion, caste and creed.

He said the history reveals that the Muslims always strived for the rights of minorities.

“In the early days of Islam, when the Muslims were in majority in Madinah, they dealt with non-Muslims with respect and extended protection to their rights,” he said.

Equality and protection of the rights for minorities has always been a priority for the government, the prime minister added.

He said on this day in 1947, our Quaid, in his historic address to the Constituent Assembly, had outlined the contours of a modern and tolerant Pakistan in which people of all faiths would have equal rights and opportunities.

“This vision of a tolerant and modern Pakistan was also embodied in the consensus Constitution of 1973. Let us reiterate today that we will uphold the ideals of equal rights and complete freedom to every citizen to freely profess and practice his or her religion,” he remarked.

He said being equal citizens of Pakistan, we share our joys and sorrows jointly. The observance of this day reflects our national commitment to unite and to integrate people of all faiths in the national life.

“On this day, let us reiterate our commitment to promote interfaith harmony so that our society becomes a cradle of peace and prosperity,” the prime minister remarked.