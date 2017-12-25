PM lauds ICP students role in Pakistan Movement

PESHAWAR, Dec 25 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Monday said students of Islamia College

Peshawar (ICP) played a supporting role in accomplishment of the mission of Father of the Nation, Muhammad Ali Jinnah for creation of Pakistan.

Addressing an impressive function of students at ICP in connection with 142th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, he said the Quaid had special fondness for ICP because of the dynamic role played by its students during Pakistan Movement.

He said Father of the Nation visited ICP on several occasions to acknowledge the momentous services of its students in his struggle to create a separate homeland for Muslims of Subcontinent.

Quaid-e-Azam was a towering personality of the 20th century, who changed the course of history and world geography through a peaceful struggle and his numerous

qualities of head and heart were even admired by his political adversaries, he added.

“Quaid e Azam had no weapons and police but was endowed with the power of education and solid argument that immensely helped him to achieve his goal,” he remarked.

He said the Father of the Nation was a great symbol of independence and democracy who strongly believed in power of masses and that was the major reasons that he had created Pakistan after a short span of seven years, following adaptation of historic Pakistan Resolution in Lahore on March 23, 1940.

The Prime Ministers said quality education was imperative for sustained economic growth and prosperity in the country and asked students to take full advantages of the

facilities at educational institutions.

The prime minister said everything could be achieved by strictly adhering to the golden principles of Quaid-e-Azam i.e. Unity, Faith and Discipline.

The PM underlined the need for making special focus on character building of students and their encouragement towards co-curricular activities like sports besides quality education.

He said government was spending huge amount on the promotion of education sector in the country and determined to establish a university at every district of the country.

Despite education being provincial subject now after 18th Constitutional Amendment, he said the government was committed to providing necessary resources to the federating units for its promotion.

“There is not better investment than education,” he said, adding for economic prosperity and development, special focus was required for promotion of higher education including science and technology.

The Prime Minister said countries can’t make progress by distributing mere educational degrees and certificates among students, rather special focus should be made on provision of quality education including science and technology, enabling students to compete at international level.

The PM said there was a need to bring changes in existing examination system to produce quality manpower to effectively tackle the future’s challenges.

He appreciated the efforts made by Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal and Higher Education Commission (HEC) in promotion of education in the country and assured provision of all necessary financial resources to ICP for completion of their development projects.

Congratulating Christians Community on Christmas, the PM said there was no room for extremism and prejudice in the Islamic society and it was the responsibility of all segments to work for promotion of inter-faith harmony, peace and tolerance in the society.

The PM also recalled his stay for early education in Peshawar and delivering lectures in various universities during dictatorial regime and lauded the ‘Sherwani’ culture of ICP.

He asked the universities to focus on discipline and character building of students, saying the University of Peshawar’s discipline was recognized at national level.“I am very pleased to hear that over 11000 students were enrolled at ICP.”

He said the best tribute to Mr Jinnah on this birth anniversary was to work hard in all sectors, especial in education and socio-economic by strictly adhering to his golden principles of Unity, Faith and Discipline to make the country’s economically developed and prosperous.

The function was also addressed by Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal, KPK Governor Iqball Zafar Jhagra and others. On this occasion, a souvenir was presented to the Prime Minister.