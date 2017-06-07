PM lauded for giving Rs1.60bln subsidy on edibles

GILGIT, June 7 (APP): Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan, Hafiz Hafeezur

Rehman here Wednesday lauded Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif for providing Rs1.60 billion subsidy on edibles at Utility Stores for providing relief to masses during the Holy month of Ramazan.

The subsidy was being given on Ghee, Cooking Oil, sugar, pulses, grams, dates, flour, rice, drinks, tea, milks and spices.

In a press statement issued here, he said the Prime Minister had won the hearts of hundreds of thousands of people by giving subsidy on edible items.

Taking strong notice of shortage of sugar in Utility stores, the CM directed the concerned officials to ensure its availability besides other edible goods announced under PM Ramazan package.

The CM directed the other organisations to ensure availability of sugar in Utility Stores in Gilgit and Skardu.

He said special committees have been setup to ensure availability of all

subsidized goods to people besides maintaining its quality and standard.

The Committees would also monitor prices and quality of subsidized goods and strict action would be taken against negligent officials.

He said the government was committed to provide relief to masses and the PM’s relief package was a testimony towards this end.