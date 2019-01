PM lands in Ankara to meet Turkish president, address businessmen

ISLAMABAD, Jan 3 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday arrived Ankara on two-day official visit,where he was scheduled to meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and address a business forum. He is visiting Turkey, at the invitation of Turkish president, along with a high level delegation including Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Finance Minister Asad Umar, Planning Minister Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Advisor on Trade Abdul Razak Dawood and Special Assistant to Prime Minister Zulfikar Bukhari.