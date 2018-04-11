National 
PM, Khurshid Shah hold consultations on care-taker government

ISLAMABAD, Apr 11 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Wednesday held consultations with the leader of opposition in the Parliament Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah.
The leaders discussed the issue of appointment of a care taker government, besides matters of national interest, a press release from the PM Office said.
The Constitution of the country requires consultation between the prime minister and the opposition leader for the appointment of a caretaker government to hold the next general election, as the tenure of the present government was expected to end by May 31.

