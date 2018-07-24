PM invites Korean companies to benefit from Pakistan’s investment-friendly environment

ISLAMABAD, Jul 24 (APP):Prime Minister Justice (retd) Nasir ul Mulk on Tuesday invited the Korean companies to take full advantage of investment friendly environment of Pakistan.

Talking to Kwak Seong Kyu, Ambassador of Republic of Korea, here at the PM Office, the Prime Minister said Pakistan valued its decades old friendly ties with Republic of Korea.

The Prime Minister expressed hope that the cordial relations between Pakistan and Republic of Korea would continue to grow in all fields.

Ambassador Kwak briefed the Prime Minister about the ongoing projects by Korean companies in various sectors in Pakistan.

He appreciated Pakistan’s economic progress and correlated it with the increase in investment by the Korean companies in Pakistan.

The ambassador also affirmed his commitment to continue to work with Pakistan to further strengthen cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, investment and manpower.