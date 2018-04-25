PM invites investors from UAE to invest in power, oil, gas and finance

ISLAMABAD, Apr 25 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Wednesday invited investors from the United Arab Emirates to focus on investment in power, oil and gas, telecom and financial services sector in Pakistan saying it offers good returns.

Talking to Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi who called on the Prime Minister here at the PM Office he expressed satisfaction over the increasing volume of trade between Pakistan and the UAE.

Abbasi underscored the importance Pakistan accords to the UAE and said a significant number of expatriate Pakistanis were playing a vital role in development of UAE and serving as a bridge between the brotherly countries.

The Prime Minister appreciated UAE’s development and humanitarian assistance to Pakistan, particularly in the far flung areas.

He said this cooperation was a manifestation of strong bonds between the two countries.

The Prime Minister conveyed good wishes on behalf of the Government and people of Pakistan to Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President and the people of UAE.

Ambassador of UAE thanked the Prime Minister and expressed his country’s interest in investment in the oil and gas sector of Pakistan.