PM invites Hong Kong businessmen to invest in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Apr 10 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Tuesday said that businessmen from Hong Kong could expect excellent returns on investment in Pakistan in the fields of financial services, technology, logistics and infrastructure.

The prime minister was talking to Chief Executive of Hong Kong Ms. Carrie Lam who called on him on the sidelines of BOAO Forum for Asia, PM office media wing said in a press release.

The prime minister said Pakistan considered Hong Kong as a significant and largest free trade area and a super connector of the Belt & Road Initiative.

The prime minister said Hong Kong was home to over 25,000 Pakistan origin residents and commended Hong Kong’s policy of tolerance and interfaith harmony that was hallmark of its diversity.

He said the enhanced people to people contacts was the key to strengthening relations and suggested a more liberal visa regime for Pakistani businessmen & tourists; and increase in scholarships for Pakistani students in universities of Hong Kong.

He expressed his satisfaction over participation of investors from Hong Kong in the ‘Pakistan Investment Forum’.

The prime minister expressed the hope to organize investment and trade promotion events, and B2B meetings in collaboration with the Government of Hong Kong.

He also felicitated Ms. Carrie Lam on assuming office of the chief executive through a successful election process that manifested effectiveness of the unique model of ‘one country, two systems’.

The prime minister invited the Chief Executive of Hong Kong to visit Pakistan.

The Hong Kong chief executive commended the economic growth attained by Pakistan under the present government and expressed the hope to further strengthen economic and people-to-people contacts.

Foreign minister Khawaja Asif, minister for interior, planning, development & reform Ahsan Iqbal, Ambassador Masood Khalid and senior officials were also present during the meeting.