PM invites China’s NEA to invest in Pakistan’s power projects

ISLAMABAD, July 4 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday said China’s National Energy Administration to expand and diversify its investment in the power sector of Pakistan by joining process of setting up of transmission lines and local coal-generation projects.

In a meeting with Chairman National Energy Administration (NEA) Nur Bekri here, the Prime Minister said both the countries were working for the prosperity of the people of the region through joint economic and development efforts.

Acknowledging the support of NEA, the Prime Minister said that completion of the energy projects on fast track basis will help the Government of Pakistan in overcoming the energy crisis.

The Prime Ministers said Pakistan was fully committed to the timely and effective implementation of all projects under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

“Pakistan shares the Chinese vision of regional and global economic

integration through strengthening connectivity, and that is the reason Pakistan is among the early partners in the One Belt One Road (OBOR) initiative,” the Prime Minister said.

Nawaz Sharif said exemplary relations between Pakistan and China were based on mutual respect and trust and that Pakistan wished to explore all existing opportunities to further cement these relations.

He extended gratitude to the Chinese ministries and institutions for their support in making CPEC a reality and an example for the world to follow.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the government was committed to the efforts of improved regional connectivity and was extending its full cooperation for the early execution of the projects in the most effective manner.

He felicitated the Chairman NEA on being chosen for the conferment of

Hilal-i-Pakistan award by the President Islamic Republic of Pakistan for his meritorious services in the energy sector of Pakistan.

The award will be formally bestowed in the investiture ceremony to be held at Aiwa-i-Sadr.

The Prime Minister said completion of Sahiwal Coal-based Power Plant in record time would greatly help the government of Pakistan in resolving the power shortages from the country.

The Chairman NEA said that National Energy Administration of China was rigorously executing energy projects in Pakistan.

Appreciating the development vision of the present government in Pakistan, the Chairman said NEA China was committed to complete the on-going energy projects in Pakistan within stipulated time.

The meeting was also attended by Minister for Water and Power Khwaja

Muhammad Asif, Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif and other senior officials.

The Chinese delegation comprised Huang Xuenong, DG Department of Electric Power; Liu Deshun, DG Department of Oil & Gas; Gun Jun, DG Department of International Cooperation; Wu Ruipeng, Director Department of General Affairs and Suo Yunpeng, Deputy Director Department of International Cooperation, NEA.

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Sun Weidong was also present during the meeting.