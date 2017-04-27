PM, Interior Minister discuss important matters including Dawn Leaks

ISLAMABAD, April 27 (APP): Minister for Interior and Narcotics
Control, Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan called on Prime Minister Muhammad
Nawaz Sharif here Friday and briefed him on important matters
including Dawn Leaks.
According to Interior Ministry, the Prime Minister directed
complete implementation of recommendations of Dawn Leaks Committee.
Some important legal and administrative matters were needed to
be decided for implementation of the report, so that recommendations
of the committee could be immediately implemented after an
announcement of the report.
According to a spokesman of the Ministry, in the next 24 to 36
hours, work on these matters will be completed and after that all
the recommendations of the committee along with the implementation
will be formally announced.