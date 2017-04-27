PM, Interior Minister discuss important matters including Dawn Leaks

ISLAMABAD, April 27 (APP): Minister for Interior and Narcotics

Control, Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan called on Prime Minister Muhammad

Nawaz Sharif here Friday and briefed him on important matters

including Dawn Leaks.

According to Interior Ministry, the Prime Minister directed

complete implementation of recommendations of Dawn Leaks Committee.

Some important legal and administrative matters were needed to

be decided for implementation of the report, so that recommendations

of the committee could be immediately implemented after an

announcement of the report.

According to a spokesman of the Ministry, in the next 24 to 36

hours, work on these matters will be completed and after that all

the recommendations of the committee along with the implementation

will be formally announced.