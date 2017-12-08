PM interacts with students of Balochistan Residential College Loralai

ISLAMABAD, Dec 8 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Friday interacted with students from Balochistan Residential College Loralai here at the PM Office as part of the initiative to invite young leaders to the highest offices and brief them about the functioning of the government.

The Prime Minister inquired the students about their education and also answered their questions.

He said the government was focusing on the development of Balochistan and the socio-economic uplift of its people.

The students thanked the Prime Minister for providing them an opportunity to visit the PM Office for an interaction.