PM interacts with leaders at CHOGM retreat sessions

LONDON, Apr 20 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, on the second day of Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM 2018), here on Friday joined the leaders of CW countries at three retreat sessions of the Summit.

During the retreat sessions held in Windsor Castle, the Prime Minister interacted and had frank discussion on various issues of mutual interest with several leaders from Commonwealth countries.

Prime Minister Abbasi, who was here to attend CHOGM Summit – first in London in 40 years – actively participated in the Executive Sessions on Thursday and presented Pakistan’s vision on economy, security and sustainable development.

Pakistan being a founder member of the 53-member Commonwealth had been playing active role.