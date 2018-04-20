Global 
Views: 163

PM interacts with leaders at CHOGM retreat sessions

Posted By: Uploader

LONDON, Apr 20 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, on the second day of Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM 2018), here on Friday joined the leaders of CW countries at three retreat sessions of the Summit.
During the retreat sessions held in Windsor Castle, the Prime Minister interacted and had frank discussion on various issues of mutual interest with several leaders from Commonwealth countries.
Prime Minister Abbasi, who was here to attend CHOGM Summit – first in London in 40 years – actively participated in the Executive Sessions on Thursday and presented Pakistan’s vision on economy, security and sustainable development.
Pakistan being a founder member of the 53-member Commonwealth had been playing active role.

RANDOM NEWS

Our Potential Media Subscribers

Sattelite Radio Stations 01 Total
Broadcast networks 71 Total
TV stations 05 Total
Magazines 1240 Total
Sattelite Radio Stations 01 Total
Radio Stations 103 Total

Visit Our Office

18 Mauve Area Street 28, G-7/1
Islamabad 44000
+92-51-2203064-7

Follow Us

Important Links