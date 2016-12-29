PM inspects bus targeted by Indian army

MUZAFFARABAD, Dec 29 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Thursday inspected the bullet-ridden civilian bus in which nine passengers were killed as they were targetted by the Indian armed forces along the Line of Control (LoC) on November 23.

The Indian army targeted the civilian bus in Neelum valley near Dhudnial on November 23. The unprovoked attack also injured nine passengers.

The prime minister was accompanied by Prime Minister Azad Jammu Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider and President AJK Masood Khan. He also met injured driver of the bus.

Pakistan had strongly protested against the attack and Indian Deputy High Commissioner J.P. Singh was summoned and handed over the demarche on the unprovoked ceasefire violation.

Pakistan said the Indian army “intentionally targeted” the civilian bus, resulting in martyrdom of nine innocent civilians and injuries to nine others.

Pakistan pointed that “deliberate targeting” of civilian populated areas, villages, ambulances and civilian transport was deplorable and below human dignity.

The Indian army also targeted an ambulance which was shifting the injured passengers in a blatant violation of international humanitarian laws.

Pakistan has repeatedly asked India to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding and stop targeting the villages and civilians along the LoC.