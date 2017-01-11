PM inaugurates water filtration plant at Katas Raj temple

KATAS RAJ, Jan 11 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif

on Wednesday inaugurated a water filtration plant at the sacred

Hindu temple Katas Raj.

The filtration plant set up at the temple’s holy Amrat Jal

pond will provide clean drinking water to the pilgrims visiting the

place.

The Prime Minister planted a sapling in the premises of

temple.

He also visited different sections of Katas Raj where he was

briefed about its historic significance.

Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Yusuf and Chairman

Evacuee Trust Property Board Siddiq-ul-Farooq accompanied the Prime

Minister.