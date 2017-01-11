KATAS RAJ, Jan 11 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif
on Wednesday inaugurated a water filtration plant at the sacred
Hindu temple Katas Raj.
The filtration plant set up at the temple’s holy Amrat Jal
pond will provide clean drinking water to the pilgrims visiting the
place.
The Prime Minister planted a sapling in the premises of
temple.
He also visited different sections of Katas Raj where he was
briefed about its historic significance.
Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Yusuf and Chairman
Evacuee Trust Property Board Siddiq-ul-Farooq accompanied the Prime
Minister.
PM inaugurates water filtration plant at Katas Raj temple
KATAS RAJ, Jan 11 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif