PM inaugurates shelter home in federal capital

ISLAMABAD, Dec 26 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday inaugurated Panah Gah, a shelter home, established by the government for the homeless and needy people here at Tarlai area of the federal capital.
The prime minister visited various sections of the shelter home, including the sleeping area, kitchen and dining area, besides the dispensary, which would cater to the primary medical needs of those using the facility.
