PM inaugurates Port Qasim LNG terminal

KARACHI, Aug 27 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan
Abbasi Sunday inaugurated Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) terminal
at the Port Qasim.
The terminal was established by Engro Terminal Limited
within a record time of 330 days and a capacity to re-gasify
up to 600 mmscfd.
Speaking at the ceremony, the prime minister said that
the government brought this inexpensive source of energy to
the country in record time of less than 14 months.
He said the previous three governments made several
attempts to introduce LNG source of energy but failed.
The prime minister said other source of energy like oil
and nuclear were considered as expensive means as the country
required an integrated and efficient source to overcome its
crippling energy needs.
The bids for the whole process were completely
transparent and world acknowledged government’s efforts in
this regard, he added.
He said the world was thinking that the project would
take several years but the government succeeded by
introducing the LNG based energy.
The prime minister said within the short span of the PML-N
government, the first LNG terminal system had started working.
The completion of terminals was necessary for supply of
energy, he said and thanked the concerned authorities for
making the task possible.
He said no terminal in the world had been completed in
the shortest time with full re-gasifying facility.
The prime minister said the terminal has so far handled
100 LNG cargo ships with 6.1 million tons of LNG.
It would benefit power, fertilizer, textile and other
industries from huge supplies of Regasified Liquefied Natural
Gas (RLNG), he added.
He said with capacity to inject 600 mmscfd RLNG in the
system, Engro terminal emerged as the single largest gas
source in Pakistan.
With the supply of RLNG, the country was saving about
$1.5 billion each year due to fuel savings when compared with
other expensive energy resources like diesel or furnace oil,
he added.
The prime minister said with supply of RNLNG, the CNG
sector had been revived with ample supply of power for the
fertilizers industry.
He said the second terminal would start functioning in
November followed by at least three other terminals in the
private sector.
The prime minister said it was a good step for the
private sector to participate and build their own terminals
keeping in view the largest demand and market.
Expressing his confidence, the prime minister said
Pakistan energy issues would be resolved soon and termed the
inauguration of the terminal a great success in the right
direction.
It was Pakistan led and owned project for energy
solution which was made possible within shortest time when
compared with other countries of the region including
Bangladesh.