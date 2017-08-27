PM inaugurates Port Qasim LNG terminal

KARACHI, Aug 27 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan

Abbasi Sunday inaugurated Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) terminal

at the Port Qasim.

The terminal was established by Engro Terminal Limited

within a record time of 330 days and a capacity to re-gasify

up to 600 mmscfd.

Speaking at the ceremony, the prime minister said that

the government brought this inexpensive source of energy to

the country in record time of less than 14 months.

He said the previous three governments made several

attempts to introduce LNG source of energy but failed.

The prime minister said other source of energy like oil

and nuclear were considered as expensive means as the country

required an integrated and efficient source to overcome its

crippling energy needs.

The bids for the whole process were completely

transparent and world acknowledged government’s efforts in

this regard, he added.

He said the world was thinking that the project would

take several years but the government succeeded by

introducing the LNG based energy.

The prime minister said within the short span of the PML-N

government, the first LNG terminal system had started working.

The completion of terminals was necessary for supply of

energy, he said and thanked the concerned authorities for

making the task possible.

He said no terminal in the world had been completed in

the shortest time with full re-gasifying facility.

The prime minister said the terminal has so far handled

100 LNG cargo ships with 6.1 million tons of LNG.

It would benefit power, fertilizer, textile and other

industries from huge supplies of Regasified Liquefied Natural

Gas (RLNG), he added.

He said with capacity to inject 600 mmscfd RLNG in the

system, Engro terminal emerged as the single largest gas

source in Pakistan.

With the supply of RLNG, the country was saving about

$1.5 billion each year due to fuel savings when compared with

other expensive energy resources like diesel or furnace oil,

he added.

The prime minister said with supply of RNLNG, the CNG

sector had been revived with ample supply of power for the

fertilizers industry.

He said the second terminal would start functioning in

November followed by at least three other terminals in the

private sector.

The prime minister said it was a good step for the

private sector to participate and build their own terminals

keeping in view the largest demand and market.

Expressing his confidence, the prime minister said

Pakistan energy issues would be resolved soon and termed the

inauguration of the terminal a great success in the right

direction.

It was Pakistan led and owned project for energy

solution which was made possible within shortest time when

compared with other countries of the region including

Bangladesh.