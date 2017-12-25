PM inaugurates Muhammad Ali Jinnah library at ICP

PESHAWAR, Dec 25 (APP):Prime Minister, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Monday inaugurated Muhammad Ali Jinnah Library

at Islamia College Peshawar (ICP).

He was accompanied by Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal, PM Advisor and PML-N KP President, Engr Amir Muqam, BISP Chairperson Marvi Memon, Governor KP Engr Iqbal Zafar Jhagra and others.

VC ICP Prof Dr Habib Ahmed briefed the PM about the library and other salient features.

He also planted a sapling in the lawn of ICP.