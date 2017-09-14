PM inaugurates Kachhi Canal

DERA BUGTI, Sep 14 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

Thursday inaugurated the Rs 80 bln Kachhi Canal designed to turn

72,000 acres of barren land in Balochistan green.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi unveiled a plaque marking

the historic occassion, as water flowed in from the Taunsa Barrage

on Indus river, to irrigate virgin land in the far-flung and

backward areas of Dera Bugti district of Balochistan province.

The discharge capacity of the main canal is 6,000 cusecs and

914 structures have been constructed. The 363 kilometer long main

canal (out of which 351 kilometer has been lined) has been completed

at a cost of about Rs. 80 billion.

Work on the Kachhi Canal was started 15 years ago, however it

fell victim to gross cost overrun and long delays. Keeping in view

the importance of the project it was revitalized with the active

support of the Federal Government and commitment of WAPDA.

Kachhi Canal is a vital project to ensure economic development

and social uplift in the remote areas of Balochistan by promoting

agriculture and agro-based economy.

With completion of Kachhi Canal Project, Balochistan will be

able to draw its share of water from the Indus River System thereby

enabling the local residents to cultivate their lands and accrue

economic benefits.