PM inaugurates Kachhi Canal

DERA BUGTI, Sep 14 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi
Thursday inaugurated the Rs 80 bln Kachhi Canal designed to turn
72,000 acres of barren land in Balochistan green.
Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi unveiled a plaque marking
the historic occassion, as water flowed in from the Taunsa Barrage
on Indus river, to irrigate virgin land in the far-flung and
backward areas of Dera Bugti district of Balochistan province.
The discharge capacity of the main canal is 6,000 cusecs and
914 structures have been constructed. The 363 kilometer long main
canal (out of which 351 kilometer has been lined) has been completed
at a cost of about Rs. 80 billion.
Work on the Kachhi Canal was started 15 years ago, however it
fell victim to gross cost overrun and long delays. Keeping in view
the importance of the project it was revitalized with the active
support of the Federal Government and commitment of WAPDA.
Kachhi Canal is a vital project to ensure economic development
and social uplift in the remote areas of Balochistan by promoting
agriculture and agro-based economy.
With completion of Kachhi Canal Project, Balochistan will be
able to draw its share of water from the Indus River System thereby
enabling the local residents to cultivate their lands and accrue
economic benefits.
