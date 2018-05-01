PM inaugurates Islamabad International Airport to cater to 9 million passengers annually

ISLAMABAD, May 01 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Tuesday inaugurated the new multi-billion Islamabad International Airport designed to cater to nine million passengers annually.

The Prime Minister attributed the success of the project to a strong democracy, respect for the Constitution and determination of the Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz govt in serving the masses.

Addressing the gathering the Prime Minister said the PML-N achieved in mere five years which was unprecedented in the past 65 years, since country’s existence.

He mentioned the 6 percent growth and other positive economic indicators that spoke of the success of the policies of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. He said 1700 km new motorways, 10,400 MW, and the end of demand and supply gap in provision of electricity and gas has been fulfilled.

The Prime Minister commended the Civil Aviation Authority on completion of the gigantic task and asked it to gear up efforts for provision of service of international standards to the passengers.

He said Pakistan has the most liberal aviation policy and protectionism was not a solution. He said there was a need to further improve it to encourage new local and foreign carriers.

He said aviation today was a necessity and not a luxury and there was a need to ensure provision of best services that encourage the aviation sector.

He also asked the CAA to ensure that the issues that might crop up in the early phases of the new project be dealt with on priority. He said all new projects have issues that need to be addressed, to avoid inconvenience to the people and complaints.

Earlier the Prime Minister formally inaugurated the plaque and later posed for a photograph with the senior officials of the Civil Aviation Authority and others.

Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for CAD Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb, Advisor to PM on Aviation Sardar Mehtab, Governor Punjab, Parliamentarians and diplomats attended the event.

Sardar Mehtab Abbasi, Advisor to PM on Aviation termed it another milestone for the PML-N government, under the vision of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. He said the 20 year old project since inception of idea has underwent several changes owing to new technological changes.

He said work on upgradation of several other airports in the country including the airports at Lahore, Peshawar, Faisalabad etc was

also underway.He said the CAA also needs to upgrade it’s services to meet the challenges of the modern aviation services.

Nasir Shafiq Dar Director Planning and Development in a brief on the project said the airport with a spacious feel and modular design can later cater upto 12 million passengers annually.

The airport would have 15 boarding Gates and was the only airport in the country to accommodate the Airbus A380.

The airport so has a 50 bed trauma centre, cinema, restaurants, several lounges and a duty free shop, besides a huge parking for 2200 cars.