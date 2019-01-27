PM inaugurates academic block of NAMAL Knowledge City

MIANWALI, Jan 27 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday inaugurated the first academic block of the NAMAL Knowledge City.

The vision behind Namal Knowledge City is to create a hub of knowledge exchange and research in Mianwali.

The Knowledge City will include academic blocks, a knowledge center, a sports complex, sports grounds, a hospital, technology parks, business centers, shopping malls, a dairy farm, a resort, software houses, hotels, a primary school, and a housing colony for the faculty.