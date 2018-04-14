PM inaugurates 45-km Jalalpur Pirwala-Uch Sharif road

BAHAWALPUR, Apr 14 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Saturday inaugurated the 45 kilometers long section of National Highway-5 linking Jalapur Pirwala to Uch Sharif.

The prime minister was accompanied by Minister for Education and Professional Training Engineer Muhammad Balighur Rehman and parliamentarians from the area as he unveiled the plaque of the project involving up-gradation and rehabilitation of the road.

Located in South Punjab near Bahawalpur, the road is part of the national highway connecting Multan with Shujabad, Jalalpur Pirwala, Uch Sharif and Tranda Muhammad Panah.

The project would ease the traffic flow at N-5 besides reducing the travel duration to accelerate the economic activities in the area.

It would also help reduce poverty by creating employment opportunities besides facilitating the transportation of agriculture produce to the markets.

Realizing the importance of South Punjab for being the hub of cotton production, the incumbent government had launched various projects of basic infrastructure and economic growth for socio-economic uplift of the people.

The National Highway Authority launched work on 142-kilometer Multan-Taranda Muhammad Panah road that could be used by the traffic moving from Karachi to Lahore and Peshawar and goods transport moving from Balochistan to Multan via Dera Ghazi Khan.